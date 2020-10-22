Sonakshi Sinha And Other Celebs' How It Started Vs How It Is Going Instagram Posts

The lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic has not been easy on anyone. Many took to social media to stay connected and entertained. As a result, many types of challenges started trending on social media.

One such fun challenge that is trending on social media is how it started vs how it is going. Here, people post pictures of themselves from how they were enjoying the lockdown before and how it is going now. Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Esha Gupta, too, have expressed the same on their Instagram handles. Read ahead to know how.

New 2020 memes - How it started vs How it is going

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of herself to let her fans know how the lockdown started for her vs how it is going. In the before picture, she is relaxed and is posing for the camera with her hand in her hair. This reflects that she is enjoying the much-needed break. In the after picture, the actor is showing "the finger' and is laughing, reflecting her frustration. The post of hers received over 59K likes within an hour of being uploaded and is still counting.

Saqib Saleem also posted a similar picture on his Instagram to let his fans know how it started vs how it is going for him. In the before picture, Saqib is posing broodingly for the camera to reflect that he isn’t happy with the lockdown. For the after picture, the actor is posing with a finger on his lips.

He had captioned the photo, "Chalo 9 saalo mien meri aankhien toh khul gayi !!". The post over 4K likes within an hour of uploading and is still counting. Fans are commenting with laughter emojis on Saqib's photo. See how fans' reactions.

Esha Gupta, too, joined the bandwagon to let her fans know how it started vs how it is going. She took to her Instagram story to share the picture. In the before part, she has shared a childhood photo of hers, looking confused. And for the after picture, she has posted a selfie looking cosy and comfortable.

Image courtesy- @aslisona, @saqibsaleem and @egupta Instagram

