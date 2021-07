Last Updated: 7th July, 2021 13:31 IST

Shabana Azmi too was snapped by the paparazzi on her way to the thespian’s residence.

CM Uddhav Thackeray was clicked in his car as he arrived at the venue.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.