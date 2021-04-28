Celebs React To Chaos During Vaccination; Call It 'nightmare' And 'collapse Of The System'

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc and the world has pinned their hopes on vaccines to end this pandemic. Though three months have passed since the vaccination process kicked off in India, with the nation becoming the fastest to administer 14 crore doses, the battle seems to be nowhere near over with record number of cases (over 3 lakh) being lodged on a daily basis. Moreover, the vaccination process too does not to please many, if tweets from some celebrities are anything to go by.

Celebrities unhappy with vaccination process

Hindi Medium actor Tannishtha Chatterjee shared that senior citizens found it hard to stand in long queues to receive their vaccine dose. She sought that a door-to-door vaccination process or mobile vans could make the process easier for them.

A humble request to #MaharashtraFightsCorona #IndiaVaccine for senior citizens. There are many who cant que up for hours at vaccine centers. Request door to door or mohalla mobile van for them. Please please @UdhavThackeray @AUThackeray — TannishthaChatterjee (@TannishthaC) April 27, 2021

Tannishtha also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister as well as Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, making a 'humble request' on '#MaharashtraFightsCorona' mission. The latter gave a thumbs up to the idea, hoping that it is approved soon.

Please consider this. Thank you @priyankac19 @MoHFW_INDIA Please allow Mohalla Van vaccination for senior citizens. Many cant stand or even sit in ques in hospitals. https://t.co/nDxRncywka — TannishthaChatterjee (@TannishthaC) April 28, 2021

Four More Shots Please actor Sayani Gupta had a more personal take on issues during vaccination, and called the process a 'nightmare.' She shared that her uncle and aunt had visited three hospitals in Kolkata to get their second dose, but the centres ran out of doses. She also stated that senior citizens were queuing up early since 6 AM and hoped for a better management of the process.

Even getting the vaccines has become a nightmare. My uncle,aunt went to 3 hospitals in Calcutta for their 2nd dose today & every place had run out.

Apparently senior citizens queuing up since 6am.

There has to be a better way to administer this & not risk people getting infected — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) April 27, 2021

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his displeasure in reaction to a video by a netizen, who claimed that the vaccine supply went out of stock at the municipal corporation’s vaccination centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The netizen stated that senior citizens stood in the queue for a long time but were not even informed about the stock running out, as were seen arguing with authorities at the venue.

Pandit wrote that it was not right for people to travel long distances to find the ‘not available’ sign at the vaccination centres. Calling it ‘total collapse of the system’, he sought that a public announcement be made by the authorities in such situations.

Common man reaches d vaccination centre travelling miles risking their lives and finds a board saying “Not available “ .

Can’t d authorities make a public announcement a through d news channels &social media . ?

It’s a total collapse of d system. #Apathy@rajeshtope11 @mybmc https://t.co/hcMT3avGID — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 28, 2021

India fastest to reach 14 crore vaccination doses

India has become the fastest country in the world to administer over 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, done in just 99 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities,

