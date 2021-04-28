Last Updated:

Celebs React To Chaos During Vaccination; Call It 'nightmare' And 'collapse Of The System'

Celebs of the film industry reacted to chaos during vaccination process in places like Mumbai and Kolkata and called it 'nightmare', 'collapse of the system'

Written By
Joel Kurian
COVID vaccination

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc and the world has pinned their hopes on vaccines to end this pandemic. Though three months have passed since the vaccination process kicked off in India, with the nation becoming the  fastest to administer 14 crore doses, the battle seems to be nowhere near over with record number of cases (over 3 lakh) being lodged on a daily basis. Moreover, the vaccination process too does not to please many,  if tweets from some celebrities are anything to go by.

Celebrities unhappy with vaccination process

Hindi Medium actor Tannishtha Chatterjee shared that senior citizens found it hard to stand in long queues to receive their vaccine dose. She sought that a door-to-door vaccination process or mobile vans could make the process easier for them.

Tannishtha also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister as well as Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, making a 'humble request' on '#MaharashtraFightsCorona' mission. The latter gave a thumbs up to the idea, hoping that it is approved soon.

Four More Shots Please actor Sayani Gupta had a more personal take on issues during vaccination, and called the process a 'nightmare.' She shared that her uncle and aunt had visited three hospitals in Kolkata to get their second dose, but the centres ran out of doses. She also stated that senior citizens were queuing up early since 6 AM and hoped for a better management of the process.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his displeasure in reaction to a video by a netizen, who claimed that the vaccine supply went out of stock at the municipal corporation’s vaccination centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The netizen stated that senior citizens stood in the queue for a long time but were not even informed about the stock running out, as were seen arguing with authorities at the venue.  

Pandit wrote that it was not right for people to travel long distances to find the ‘not available’ sign at the vaccination centres. Calling it ‘total collapse of the system’, he sought that a public announcement be  made by the authorities in such situations.

India fastest to reach 14 crore vaccination doses

India has become the fastest country in the world to administer over 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, done in just 99 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, 

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:
