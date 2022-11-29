Celebs React To IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid Calling The Kashmir Files 'propaganda, Vulgar'

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is at the center of fresh controversy after IFFI's jury head Nadav Lapid termed it 'propaganda' and 'vulgar'. At the festival's concluding ceremony, Lapid said that he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film's inclusion in the competition section of IFFI, adding that he has no apprehensions about calling out the movie openly.

Agnihotri and the film's cast including actors Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar strongly reacted to Lapid's comments. They stressed that their movie rightly depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Actor Ranvir Shorey said that the stint at IFFI "reeks of politics."

Celebs react to IFFI jury head calling The Kashmir Files 'propaganda'

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter and condemned how the film was singled out by the jury, mentioning that the stint "reeks of politics." He further called it a "shameful display of political opportunism."

The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also came out in support of The Kashmir Files makers, mentioning that he takes 'strong objection' to the language used by Nadav Lapid. "I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism," he further mentioned.

I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles .

Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar .

I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism .

Swara Bhasker and Prakash Raj back the IFFI jury head's remarks

Meanwhile, Swara Basker sided with Lapid, mentioning that the movie's intent is 'pretty clear' to the world. Sharing a news piece on Lapid calling the film 'propaganda', Bhasker wrote on Twitter, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world (sic)." Echoing Bhasker's sentiment, actor and politician Prakash Raj mentioned, "SHAME is Official now…#justasking."

