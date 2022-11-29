Last Updated:

Celebs React To IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid Calling The Kashmir Files 'propaganda, Vulgar'

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is at the center of fresh controversy after IFFI's jury head Nadav Lapid termed it  'propaganda' and 'vulgar'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
the kashmir files, Nadav Lapid

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NADAVLAPID/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI


Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is at the center of fresh controversy after IFFI's jury head Nadav Lapid termed it 'propaganda' and 'vulgar'. At the festival's concluding ceremony, Lapid said that he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film's inclusion in the competition section of IFFI, adding that he has no apprehensions about calling out the movie openly. 

Agnihotri and the film's cast including actors Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar strongly reacted to Lapid's comments. They stressed that their movie rightly depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Actor Ranvir Shorey said that the stint at IFFI "reeks of politics." 

Celebs react to IFFI jury head calling The Kashmir Files 'propaganda'

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter and condemned how the film was singled out by the jury, mentioning that the stint "reeks of politics." He further called it a "shameful display of political opportunism."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also came out in support of The Kashmir Files makers, mentioning that he takes 'strong objection' to the language used by Nadav Lapid. "I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism," he further mentioned. 

READ | Vivek Agnihotri lashes out on Richa Chadha for insulting Galwan heroes; 'Not surprised...'

Swara Bhasker and Prakash Raj back the IFFI jury head's remarks 

Meanwhile, Swara Basker sided with Lapid, mentioning that the movie's intent is 'pretty clear' to the world. Sharing a news piece on Lapid calling the film 'propaganda', Bhasker wrote on Twitter, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world (sic)." Echoing Bhasker's sentiment, actor and politician Prakash Raj mentioned, "SHAME is Official now…#justasking."

READ | IFFI Jury head calls Kashmir Files 'propaganda', Israeli envoy counters voicing support

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NADAVLAPID/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI)

READ | 'If holocaust is right..': Anupam Kher slams IFFI Jury Head's remark on Kashmir Files
READ | Vivek Agnihotri shares cryptic tweet after IFFI jury head calls The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'
READ | 'YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED': Israeli envoy lashes out at IFFI Jury Head's Kashmir Files remark
First Published:
COMMENT