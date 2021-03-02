Celebs React To SC Asking Rape-accused Man If He'll Marry Victim; Tweet Strongly Against

The celebrities of the film industry were not pleased about the Supreme Court asking an accused in a rape case if he will marry the victim. They expressed their displeasure over the Chief Justice of India’s question to a 23-year-old public servant in Maharashtra, their outrage at the premise more than evident.

Bollywood celebrities on Supreme Court hearing in sexual assault case

Actorrs Nagma, Sumona Chakravarti, Rahul Dev, filmmakers Onir, Ashoke Pandit and producer Atul Kasbekar were among the stars who shared their strong opinions on the verdict. Right from being ‘speechless’ and just emojis showcasing their shock to using words like ‘appalling,’ the case became a talking point.

Here are the reactions

Ask the girl if she wants to marry her rapist dammit...

This is sooooo appalling & nothing but pure form of disgust. https://t.co/jmj3FytPQ0 — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) March 2, 2021

Aghast that this is even a question for CJJ!! and he specifies " However Brutal" ... Apology to the women of our country, that this is what the Supreme court offers them . We fail them. https://t.co/6Xy2BIY6YT — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) March 1, 2021

I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice’

Whatsoever

Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution? https://t.co/2pXKpLSmbz — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 1, 2021

SC order in sexual assault case

CJI S A Bobde had asked the question to a 23-year-old man working as a technician in Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company Ltd who had moved the apex court against the February 5 order of the Bombay High Court cancelling his anticipatory bail plea.

The bench headed by CJI S A Bobde and also comprising of Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, observed "If you are willing to marry her then we can consider it, otherwise you will go to jail," and added, "We are not forcing you to marry."

Responding to the instructions of the bench, the counsel for the petitioner stated that he was willing to marry the girl before, but he has now married another woman.

Over the plea mentioning that he was a government servant, the court said, "You should have thought this before seducing and raping the girl. You knew that you are a government servant."

The bench asked the petitioner to apply for bail and that the arrest will be stayed, while granting him protection from arrest for four weeks.

"Counsel appearing for the petitioner prays for withdrawal of this petition with liberty to apply for regular bail within a period of four weeks from today. Prayer is allowed. However, the petitioner shall not be arrested till then. Accordingly, the special leave petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid," the bench said in its order.

The man was accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor girl when she was in the ninth standard and threatening her.

The victim had alleged that the petitioner's mother had promised that she would make the girl as her daughter-in-law. However, when the mother refused to do so when she turned 18 in 2018, they lodged a complaint.

A trial court had granted the man anticipatory bail in January 2020. The complainant then approached the High Court seeking cancellation of his anticipatpory bail, which was granted.

(With PTI inputs)

