Celebs Spotted At 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Premiere, 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Team Gets Papped

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' premiere and 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' team & more stars being snapped were the highlights of the paparazzi diaries of Mumbai.

Kajol
1/10
Varinder Chawla

Kajol and her mother Tanuja stepped out to watch upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nysa
2/10
Varinder Chawla

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn too stepped out to watch the movie.

Bachpan Ka Pyar
3/10
Varinder Chawla

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' fame Sahdev Dirdo is now officially a Bollywood name, after collaborating with Badshah and Astha Gill for a song and even promoting it in Andheri.

Janhvi Kapoor
4/10
Varinder Chawla

It is a common sight to spot Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor after their Pilates classes in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
5/10
Varinder Chawla

Sister duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor along with latter's daughter Samiera snapped in Bandra.

Kartik Aaryan
6/10
Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan kept it casual while posing for the paparazzi in Andheri.

Kiara Advani
7/10
Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani acknowledged the cameras before her fitness session.

Vaani Kapoor
8/10
Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor seemed to be excited about her upcoming BellBottom, if her smile on arrival at the airport was anything to go by.

Pooja Hegde
9/10
Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde grabbed eyeballs as he posed for the cameras at her Pilates centre in Bandra

Shahid Kapoor
10/10
Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor was clicked post a dubbing session in Juhu.

