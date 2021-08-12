Celebs Spotted At 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Premiere, 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Team Gets Papped

Last Updated: 12th August, 2021 15:06 IST

Pooja Hegde grabbed eyeballs as he posed for the cameras at her Pilates centre in Bandra

Vaani Kapoor seemed to be excited about her upcoming BellBottom, if her smile on arrival at the airport was anything to go by.

It is a common sight to spot Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor after their Pilates classes in Bandra.

'Bachpan Ka Pyar' fame Sahdev Dirdo is now officially a Bollywood name, after collaborating with Badshah and Astha Gill for a song and even promoting it in Andheri.

