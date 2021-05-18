Celina Jaitly Congratulates Adline Castelino, Recalls Own Miss Universe Journey

Bollywood celebrity Celina Jaitly became the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant back in 2001. As Adline Castelino came fourth at the Miss Universe pageant this year, Celine Jaitly congratulated her and also reminisced about her own journey. She shared an Instagram post in which she shared that she never thought India would take 20 years to reach upto that position again.

Celina Jaitly took Instagram and shared a picture of her dressed in a pink bikini from the day she won the pageant. The collage also included a picture of Adline Castelino, the fourth runner up at the Miss Universe pageant. Her caption read, "When I became Ms Universe 2001 - Runners Up, I did not realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again. Hearty congratulations to @adline_castelinofficial on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @missdivaorg @missindiaorg Its great to see India back in the game. @missuniverse"(sic).

Andrea Mexa from Mexico has crowned the title of Miss Universe 2021. Earlier, Adline won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 title and emerged as the 3rd runner up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest. Adline was born and raised in Kuwait. She took social media to pen down a note on her journey. Brazil’s Julia Gama became the first runner up while Janick Maceta from Peru was the second runner up.

Celine Jaitly began her career in Bollywood with the film Janasheen. She’s known for her films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, Thank You and Hello Darling. She last made a special appearance in a romantic comedy film Will You Marry Me? which released in 2012. Celina Jaitly made her comeback to films with a ZEE5 film titled Seasons Greetings. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film also starred Lillete Dubey and Shree Ghatak, along with Celina. Set in West Bengal, India, the 45-minute film followed a mother-daughter relationship. In the film, Celina decides to surprise her mother by introducing her fiancée, only to get surprised by what her mother has in store for her.

