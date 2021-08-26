Celina Jaitly Expresses Concern Over Afghan Crisis; Calls It A Massacre Of Remaining Hope

Actor Celina Jaitly, who is currently settled in Austria has a personal connection with Afghanistan as she was born in Kabul. The actor, whose mother hails from Afghanistan, is seriously concerned about the safety and security of the people stranded in the country. Celina spoke about the agony faced by the people amid during the crisis and how people are going through turmoil with the Taliban.

During her recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor said that the current stir takes away any hope for peace in the region. She shared that what has happened in Afghanistan is the massacre of any last remaining rays of hope for peace and growth. She further commented about the American ties with the country and said that the Afghanistan policies were poorly executed by the Americans for over the last 20 years under three different administrations and didn’t give enough time to give the peace process sufficient time to produce an acceptable result.



The 39-year-old added that pulling out abruptly after 20 years have left 30-40 million Afghans refugees and hostages in their war-torn country. Considering the safety and security of people who are known to her and still stranded in Afghanistan, she is unable to answer everything that might lead a trail to them.



Earlier, the No Entry actor took to social media to open up about her roots in Afghanistan. She revealed that her great grandfather’s mother “was a beautiful Afghan refugee from an affluent family escaping protection from oppression.” “My fondness for the country and love for its people makes my blood scream with pain at the current circumstances. This ongoing time has changed the course of a lifetime for all Afghani people, which is also a waste of a million sacrifices (made for the nation for peace),” she concluded the post.



