Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Her Experience Of Two Twin Pregnancies And Losing Her Father

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly took to her social media handle to pen a long note in which she recalled her journey as a mother and recounted the challenges she faced while she was pregnant with twins twice. The actor also shared that when she was pregnant with twins for the second time, her father passed away which was so emotionally scarring that she lost the ability to walk for a while.

Celina Jaitly opens up about her pregnancy journey

Celina Jaitly welcomed twin sons Winston J Haag and Viraaj J Haag in 2012 with her husband Peter Haag. In 2017, the actor got pregnant again with twin boys. The actor lost one of them due to a heart defect and she named the other one Arthur. The actor shared throwback pictures from her two pregnancies on Instagram and recalled the time she received the news that she is pregnant with twins by writing, "While both my spontaneous twin pregnancies were the most blessed, having two sets of twins in a row, apparently defying 700,000-to-one odds was not easy. I still remember the look on my husband when our dearest Dr Braithwhite told us that we had conceived twins again in the 2nd pregnancy as well which was very unique and unusual, a one in 700-000 chance."

The actor also shared the challenges that she faced when she was pregnant and wrote, "I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in both my pregnancies due to twin baby hormones, I had to really watch what I ate and went through an extremely strict restriction throughout both pregnancies. Due to my father's loss in my second twin pregnancy, I literally lost the ability to walk due to the shock and had to be pushed on a wheelchair by my husband Peter. Being tiny my bones were affected and the babies pressed on my heart so breathing was great difficulty. Facing the loss of baby Shamsher to a hypoplastic heart, to @arthurjhaag ending up in an incubator for 3 months as well as my mothers sudden passing following all this lead me to believe that it was “Motherhood” that made me realise the strength I never thought I had or was capable of. Makes me think often of all the sacrifices my own mother ( Dr Meeta Jaitly) did as an infantry officers wife bringing up two kids most of her life by herself, making sure we turned out the way we did. I also believe Motherhood has no gender I truly believe it is how you describe the very powerful strength, resilience and unconditional love that gives a child the courage to grow. I am so grateful I have the opportunity to experience this power, and to have also been on the receiving end of it too in all my formative years. Happy Mother’s Day to all who vow to love, nurture and care."

Netizens react to Celina Jaitly's photos

Celebs and netizens were shocked to read about the actor's tough journey in her latest post and took to the comments section to give her strength and share that she is an inspiration to all the ladies. Take a look.

A look at Celina Jaitly's movies

On the work front, Celina Jaitly was last seen in the 2020 short film Season's Greetings which premiered on ZEE5. The actor has been a part of several successful and popular movies like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, Zinda etc

IMAGE: CELINA JAITLY'S INSTAGRAM

