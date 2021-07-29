Celina Jaitly Shares Old Breastfeeding Picture; Says 'Never Understood Why I Was Trolled'

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has been missing out from the limelight for a while but is quite active on social media. The actor recently shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her kids. The photo was shot for Stardust magazine back in 2009 and had received intense backlash. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote that she never understood why she was trolled for the photo.

Celina Jaitly shares a throwback photo

Celina Jaitly has three kids with her husband Peter Haag. The actor recently shared a throwback photo of herself as she breastfed her twins. Celina wrote a lengthy note and addressed all the trolls who made fun of her for posting a breastfeeding picture. She wrote "@facebook brought up this picture from @stardustmagazineindia edition 9 years ago and along with it a lot of memories. At that time while I thought I was sharing one of the most blessed times of my life, I was surprised to be trolled tremendously on social media for this particular shot published in the magazine by then editor @ramkamalmukherjee."

She further wrote "In reality, I & my 1 month old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai. I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely seems to them as neglect without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess the reasons behind everything someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions."

Concluding the note she wrote, "Before we jump to conclusions about someone please do remember a picture may be perfect but behind it sometimes are stories of many imperfections and challenges overcome with great tenacity. At that time I didn’t want to distract myself away from the joy of my first motherhood but the evoking of that memory today told me to definitely share this story. I wish people would understand that there’s no way to be a perfect mother & a million ways to be a good one."

Image: Celina Jaitly's Instagram;2

