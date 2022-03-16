'Centre Must Waive GST On 'The Kashmir Files' Instead Of States': Maharashtra Dy CM

Reacting to the strong chorus to declare 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Maharashtra, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the Central government to waive off the GST on the movie, instead of asking states to take the call. Addressing the state assembly, Ajit Pawar said, "Central government must waive off GST on 'The Kashmir Files' movie instead of state making it tax-free."

Earlier, a similar demand was raised by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who urged the Centre to remove central GST on the film. "BJP MLAs have demanded that The Kashmir Files should be made tax free. I request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to announce the removal of Central GST from this film. The film will be tax-free across the country,” he tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office.

BJP states declare The Kashmir Files tax-free

Several BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have declared the movie as 'tax-free' while Assam has allowed its government employees to take a 'half-day' at work if they intend to watch the movie. The team of The Kashmir Files also recently met PM Modi and received appreciation for the film. The Prime Minister has openly extended support to the movie by saying that there was a 'conspiracy' against it to suppress the 'truth.'

When it comes to Maharashtra, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday requesting the recently-released movie to be exempted from entertainment tax. Rane stated in his letter sent that the tax break will enable more people to see the "true depiction of atrocities inflicted by terrorists on Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir".

While the film is receiving accolades for its realistic portrayal of the horrific events of the 90s, the Opposition parties have accused it of creating a 'rift' between communities. Responding to critics in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, director Vivek Agnihotri said, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is."

He added, "We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

