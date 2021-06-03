'Chacha Bhatija' Cast: Read Further To Find Out Who All Acted In The Pivotal Roles

Chacha Bhatija is a 1977 comedy-drama film, directed by Manmohan Desai and was his fourth consecutive hit of the year followed after Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, and Parvarish. The movie was written by Salim–Javed and Prayag Raj, while M.M. Malhotra and Baldev Pushkarna produced it. Scroll further to know who played the Uncle and Nephew duo on-screen and other roles.

Chacha Bhatija movie cast

Dharmendra

Dharmendra played the key role of Chacha, which means the paternal uncle in the film, and his character was named Shanker. This movie marked the actor’s second collaboration with Desai in the same year, while the first was the movie Dharam Veer. The character goes on to become a black – marketeer after he is asked to leave his brother Teja’s house. The veteran actor is known as one of the most prolific actors of the Indian film industry, with more than 100 hit movies; which is a milestone achieved by a handful of actors in the industry.

Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor plays the second pivotal role of the Bhatija, in the movie. He is Shanker’s nephew and his character’s name is Sundar, who is also thrown out of the house by his father Teja and grows up to be a con-man. The actor’s work in the movies Jeet, Hamrahi, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Ponga Pandit, Rampur Ka Lakshman, and Haath Ki Safai are some of his most notable performances in the industry since he started his career in 1971. His adult debut film, Kal Aaj Aur Kal also marked his debut as a director.

Rehman

Rehman played the role of Teja in the movie, who was the brother of Shankar and father of Sundar, with his first wife Sita. After Sita passes away, he gets married to another girl named Soniya, who plots against Shankar and Sundar, leading to Teja asking them to leave the house. Soniya conspires to acquire all of Teja’s money and property. Some of his most known works include Pyar Ki Jeet, Badi Behen, Pardes, Pyaasa, Choti Behen, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, and Waqt.

Image: Still from the trailer

