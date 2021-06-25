Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Facing Financial Crisis, Says 'work Offers Have Dried'

Bade Ache Lagte Hai fame actress Chahatt Khanna who is embroiled in a divorce battle with estranged husband Farhan Mirza, is currently single-handedly raising her two daughters, Zohar and Amaira. The actress recently opened up about the work culture in the entertainment industry and how offers have dried up. The actress took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of her note while revealing how she is raising her kids with ‘little help and little money.'

Chahatt Khanna on facing financial crunch due to lack of work

Chahatt in her note shared how she is judged in life and her motherhood has only helped her to strive more and be a better person. The Qubool Hai actress shared how motherhood has helped her to do more than what is expected of her. Chahatt wrote that she is working for her kids’ future while she is being constantly judged by society. “Motherhood is being misunderstood. I am a single mother and raising two kids with little help and even little money, They judge me that I might not be left with the same caliber that I once was but motherhood gets you to be 2x and sometimes more of what you can be because you are working for your kids and their future. The work offers has dried but I am not a lesser person or an actor. I am stronger, fitter, and better in each aspect. Bring it on,” she wrote.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Chahatt shared her views about the misconceptions that people hold about her and shared they are of this thought that she is ‘well to do or busy with her kids so she doesn’t need work.’ The actress is wholeheartedly looking for work and shunned away all the ‘false perceptions’ people hold in their minds regarding her. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chahatt was recently seen in a music video Quarantine Love opposite Mika Singh. She has done shows like Hero, Qubool Hai. She has also featured in films like Thank You and Prassthanam.

IMAGE: CHAHATTKHANNA/Instagram

