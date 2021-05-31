'Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii' Cast: Here Are The Actors And The Characters They Play

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, a fantasy sports comedy movie that was released in the year 2007. It was directed by Karanjeet Saluja. The film is based on the Hollywood movie Like Mike, which was released in 2002. The story revolves around an orphan who wants to enter the world of Cricket. He is convinced that the bat he found belongs to Kapil Dev who used it to win the 1983 World Cup. As the story progresses, he is spotted by the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and his life changes. If you loved the movie, here's all about the cast of Chain Kulii ki Main Kulii.

A look at Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii cast

Zain Khan as Karan

The actor plays the role of the orphan who has big dreams. Karan wants two things in his life, to have parents and to be part of the Indian Cricket team. Throughout the movie, he goes through different kind of struggles before being spotted by the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. His belief in the magical bat pushes him to win various matches and in no time he becomes a heartthrob. In later stages, the captain makes him realise that it wasn't the bat but his talent that helped him reach the top. This motivates him to win the last match before he decides to re-join once he is older.

Rahul Bose as Varun Roy

The actor plays the role of the Captain of the Indian Cricket team. He is the one who spots Karan while he is playing cricket. Throughout the movie, he coaches the orphan and helps him understand his own talents. At times, he would have fun with Karan, outside the ground. It was Varun, who tells Karan that the bat wasn't a magical one but an ordinary one. He further motivates him to realise that it was his talent that helped him throughout the matches.

Other than the lead roles, the film features Meera Vasudevan as Malini, Nassar Abdulla as Varun's father, Rajesh Khera as John Kakkad, Deiptimaan Chowdhury as Dabboo and many more. There was a brief cameo appearance of cricketer Kapil Dev. Watch the song from the movie.

IMAGE: Still From Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.