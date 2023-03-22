Chaitra Navratri 2023: List Of Nine Colours And Their Significance

Chaitra Navratri 2023 is being celebrated from March 22 to March 30. The nine days of festivities mark the victory of good over evil and devotees pray to Goddess Durga. The nine days signify the nine forms of Goddess Durga and each day is devoted to the worship of one Goddess. As a part of the celebrations, tradition governs that devotees must be dressed in a particular colour to participate in the festivities.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Colours

Find out the different colours assigned to each day for the Chaitra Navratri celebrations 2023. One might wear clothes of the colours mentioned or dress up the Goddesses in the colours mentioned. Additionally, devotees may even choose to decorate their house and temple in the colour assigned to that day. Read to know more about the Chaitra Navratri 2023 colours.

Day 1: March 22, 2023

On the first day of the nine-day festivities, devotees are advised to wear white. Devotees offer prayers to Maa Shailputri and dress her idol in white as well. White flowers are offered to the Goddess and rangolis are made using white coloured powder.

Day 2: March 23, 2023

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri 2023, the devotees will offer prayers to Maa Brahmachari. On this day, people are advised to wear outfits and offer red flowers to the Goddess. The colour red is symbolic of vigour and action.

Day 3: March 24, 2023

On Chaitra Navratri day 3, devotees should be dressed in royal blue. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on day 4 and she is believed to be the symbol of fearlessness and courage. The colour blue associated with the Goddess is worn to symbolise wealth and charm.

Day 4: March 25, 2023

On the Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri, devotees will worship Maa Kushmanda. On this day, yellow is said to be the auspicious colour. The colour symbolises joy, kindness and warmth.

Day 5: March 26, 2023

On the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri celebrations, devotees are advised to don green coloured outfits. Maa Skandmata is worshipped on the day and the colour green is said to symbolise the beginning of new life. On this day, the house and temples can be decorated with green coloured leaves and flowers.

Day 6: March 27, 2023

On Chaitra Navratri day 6, people celebrating the festival will worship Goddess Katyayani. On this day, the devotees will wear grey colour. The colour symbolises a balance of emotions.

Day 7: March 28, 2023

On day 7 of Chaitra Navratri 2023, devotees should wear orange colour to offer their prayers to Goddess Kalratri. The colour is known for its fierceness and spirituality.

Day 8: March 29, 2023

On Chaitra Navratri day 8, devotees are advised to wear peacock green coloured outfits. Goddess Mahagauri will be worshipped on the day to symbolise individuality and rarity.

Day 9: March 30, 2023

To conclude the nine-day festival and to mark Ram Navami, the devotees should wear pink colour to offer their prayers. The colour denotes affection and kindness. On the last day, along with wearing the pink coloured outfits, devotees can also dress the Goddess in pink colour.

It might not be the most feasible for everyone to visit the temples, present offerings or take part in the religious sermons. However, one can take part in the festivities and feel one with God during the nine days by wearing the Chaitra Navratri 2023 colours assigned for the day.