Chak De India Fame Chitrashi Rawat Marries Boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani; See Photos

Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on February 4 in Chhatisgarh's Bilaspur. Pictures from the actor's wedding are viral on social media. However, the actor hasn't shared any wedding pictures on her official social media platform.

In the viral pictures, the actor can be seen sporting a beautiful orange lehenga, paired with red dupatta. She completed her look with elegant gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, the actor's husband wore an off-white sherwani. In other pictures, which looks like pre-wedding festivity, the couple can be seen dancing while sporting different outfits.

Check out he pictures below:

The wedding festivities for Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya began on February 3. Pictures of the couple from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony made rounds on social media.

Most of these pictures were shared by the Chak De actor's close friends Delnaaz Irani, Moon Banerrjee and Vidya Malavade.

More about the couple's relationship

Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani reportedly met on the sets of the 2-12 fim Prem Mayee and fell in love. The couple dated each other for almost a decade before tying the knot on February 4.

About Chitrashi Rawat

Chitrashi Rawat is an Indian model, athlete and actor. She rose to fame after her role of 'Komal Chautala' in the 2007 film Chak De India. She is also a real-life hockey player.

Meanwhile, Dhruvaditya is a radio jockey-turned-actor.