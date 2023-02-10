Chak De India's Tanya Abrol Marries Longtime Boyfriend Aashish Verma; First Photos Out

Chak De India fame Tanya Abrol recently tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday (February 9). Actor Abhinav Shukla and Seema Azmi broke the news on social media as they shared pictures from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities on their respective Instagram handles.

Sharing the pictures from Tanya's big day, Abhinav wrote, "We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible & i am more fun. The highs & lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow."

For her wedding attire, Tanya chose a maroon lehenga with a green blouse and a beige dupatta. She paired a large kundan necklace with her outfit as well. Abhinav was dressed in grey pants and a high-neck top for the wedding, while Rubina Dilaik wore a black and gold sari.

Check out the post here:

Seema Azmi also shared a catalogue of pictures from the actress' Haldi ceremony. Tanya was dressed in a yellow and red salwar kameez which she paired with a red mang tika.

Check out the pictures below:

The actress recently shared her first picture post-wedding on Instagram today, with the caption, "Presenting Mr and Mrs."

Earlier on February 4, Tanya also attended her Chak De India co-star, actress Chitrashi Rawat, marriage to her boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Chhattisgarh. Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade, Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee, and Sayantani Ghosh were among the other guests who attended the wedding.