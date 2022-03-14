'Chakda Express': Anushka 'drinks Protein Shake' As She Preps For Acing Her Bowling Skills

Actor Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming most-awaited sports biopic film, Chakda Express. Anushka will essay the role of former Indian women's cricket team skipper, Jhulan Goswami. Currently, the Sultan actor is working on building up her fitness and physique for the forthcoming film. Recently, the actor shared a glimpse of her training regime with her fans as she headed to practice bowling prior to the shoot.

Anushka Sharma gives a sneak peek at her practice session ahead of filming

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma dropped a picture in one of her stories wherein a white and blue-coloured bottle can be seen that had protein shake that the actor consumed before clicking the picture. Taking to the caption, Sharma wrote, "Drinking protein shakes after 100 years because…bowling". Anushka is frequently being clicked on the ground as she is training hard to bring Jhulan's role with perfection.

Anushka aces her bowling skills

This is not the first time that the PK actor has provided us with some inspiration, as earlier too, she had shared a video on her Instagram handle giving a glimpse of her practice session. She wrote in the caption, "Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days @netflix_in @jhulangoswami @officialcsfilms @prositroy @kans26". In the video, Anushka can be seen acing her bowling skills like a pro.

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram handle and penned a moving note as she expressed her excitement to portray such a respected character on screen. Calling it a special film, Sharma gave detailed information regarding the film as she wrote, "Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

Anushka further added that at a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket. She quipped, "Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma