'Chakda 'Xpress': Netizens Disapprove Anushka Sharma Portraying Jhulan Goswami; Here's Why

Ever since actor Anushka Sharma has stepped into motherhood, she has been away from the big screens to take care of her daughter, Vamika. Now as her daughter is soon entering one year in age, the actor is all set to make a comeback with a film. Anushka will return to the film industry with an upcoming biopic Chakda 'Xpress. She announced the same with a teaser. However, it seems that her project does not sit well with her fans who were disappointed with the casting.

Anushka Sharma is all set to portray the highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami, in the new biopic. The one-minute and three seconds long teaser saw how the women's cricket team gained recognition with their sheer dedication towards the sport. The makers of the Netflix film recently unveiled its first official teaser, which saw Anushka Sharma in a whole new avatar.

Anushka Sharma had shared an inspiring note, that read, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda 'Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport."

However, even as several fans expressed happiness in knowing about the actor's return to the movie screens, there were many who felt that her casting as Jhulan Goswami was not justified.

Fans unhappy with Anushka Sharma being cast as Jhulan Goswami

Following the release of the Chakda 'Xpress teaser, several netizens took to Twitter to express their view on how they felt Anuskha Sharma was a misfit to play Jhulan Nishit Goswami. “Feels like both #AnushkaSharma and #ViratKohli have been out of form professionally since the last couple of years,” a user wrote on Twitter. Another user commented that Anushka’s skin colour and height were not appropriate to portray the Indian cricketer.

A third user shared a hilarious meme of Pankaj Tripathi that mentioned that nobody will watch the film. Take a look at some more Twitter reactions below:

Feels like both #AnushkaSharma and #ViratKohli have been out of form professionally since last couple of years. — Human (@Praveen_Bablu) January 6, 2022

Jhulan Goswami should be inspiration for every middle-class family member who dares to see dream . But this is cringe . Why to add men women angle ? Never saw Goswami to bash men . Also anushka sharma is looking unsuitable for this role. Skin colour, height not matching https://t.co/nCZyUut5FL — Subham (@subhsays) January 6, 2022

I don't know about you all but Bipasha Basu or Esha Gupta would have been better choice for this role 🤔 , Bengali + same skin colour + she has good height too . — Keval Pathak (@kevpathak) January 6, 2022

As much as I love her,she does NOT fit this role and tbh this is kinda cringe……….. — Deepu’s day (@07Taraaa) January 6, 2022

