Chakda Xpress: Producer Karnesh Ssharma Says Anushka Sharma Was 'obvious Choice' For Film

Actor Anushka Sharma has already begun preparations for her forthcoming project Chakda Xpress. The Rab Ne Banadi Jodi star announced her upcoming sports biopic, Chakda Xpress, this year itself and she is leaving no stone unturned in building up her fitness and physique with learning the basics of cricket. Meanwhile, the Sultan actor's brother Karnesh Ssharma opened up about the actor's role in the upcoming biopic of veteran cricketer and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Producer Karnesh Ssharma says Anushka Sharma was 'obvious choice'

Karnesh told PTI, "Anushka is the obvious choice purely because the story spans across 12 years, so it needs somebody (bigger)." He further added that it is a big-budget film and one needs a bigger actor to mount it and put it out there to justify the budget. Karnesh continued, "From acting to star value, (to) reach, there is no doubt about Anushka".

'I welcome all the reactions, good and bad: Karnesh

Ssharma was also asked about the criticisms Anushka received after the first look of Chakda Xpress was unveiled. Responding to it, he said that he welcomes all the reactions whether they be good or bad. He added, "You accept that because we also felt good about the good reactions that came. It is an art and it is open to debate and discussion. As long as it doesn’t get violent and belittle (people), we accept it." Taking the people's reactions on a positive note, the producer also said, "And because of that, we work harder on things, which you will see in the film. It is all positive. It is how you look at it".

'Virat Kohli has been very helpful': Producer

Karnesh further stated that the movie is all about women's cricket and their struggle in the popular game. He mentioned that it is not just (about) Jhulan and her teammates, Jhulan is the face of it but all these women who have tried to create a difference, all they want is opportunity and respect. He further added, "They didn’t get money and opportunity yet they played". Karnesh was further asked if he got any tips from Anushka's cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, for the film? He answered, "He has been very helpful. He has helped us get coaches."