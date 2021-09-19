Champion PV Sindhu Promptly Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Post-badminton Glow Picture

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and in-demand actors in Bollywood. The actor currently has several Bollywood and Hollywood projects in the pipeline. Apart from her ace acting skills, Deepika also holds an upper hand in sports. Not just because she's born to international badminton player Prakash Padukone, but the actor does actually have a keen interest in the game and often plays matches. The Chhapaak actor has played the sport even at the national level. The actor recently shared her post-badminton glow which caught the attention of badminton champion PV Sindhu.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone recently shared a no-makeup selfie with her 60 million followers. The actor clicked the photo in her car while wearing a black outfit. While sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, "The post-badminton glow," in the caption. International badminton champion and Deepika Padukone's good friend PV Sindhu reacted to the photo. She asked Deepika about her glow and wrote, "After how many calories?" Deepika instantly replied to the athlete's comment and wrote, "Forget the calories! My body is so sore!" The photo also garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and comments within an hour.

Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu and Ranveer Singh's recent get-together

Deepika Padukone, PV Sandhu and Ranveer Singh were spotted together in Mumbai about a week ago. The trio was snapped by the paparazzi while entering a lavish restaurant in the city. Deepika wore a white top and black bottoms, while the Olympic champion stunned in a white dress. Ranveer Singh donned a white printed shirt at the dinner. Later, Ranveer also shared a selfie with Deepika and PV Sindhu. In the caption, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, "Smashing time!." PV Sindhu reacted to the photo and wrote, "@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys . Looking forward to see you soon 🤗."

On Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone has a huge list of films in the pipeline. The actor will soon star in the film 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. She recently wrapped up the shoot for film director Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has reportedly signed a Hollywood project as well. Apart from these, the actor will star in Pathan; Hindi remake of The Intern, as well as Draupadi, Fighter, and Project K.

