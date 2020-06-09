Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About His New Role As Paralysed Don In 'Kaali 2' & Its Challenges

Chandan Roy Sanyal recently gave an interview about his new role in Kaali 2. The actor talked about many things like how his role in Kaali 2 was very unusual from his previous work, his chance at success, and about the digital boom. The actor went into further details pertaining to his character in Kaali 2.

'Role in Kaali 2 was quite challenging'

Chandan Roy Sanyal is a well-known actor who has worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. He is very famous for his role in Kaminey and Rang de Basanti. In his recent interview with a media outlet. the actor explained details about his new role in Kaali 2. Sanyal plays a don who is physically challenged and is seen sitting on a wheelchair in his entire role.

In the interview, he said that his role in Kaali 2 wasn't very usual as it was a bit peculiar and different compared to the regular villains played by him. The actor said that it was a bit difficult to be in that state for the entire filming. Sanyal also added that usually all the mafia and underworld shows are shot in Mumbai but this show was different as they explored the underworld of Kolkata and not Mumbai.



The actor also talked about his views on work before and after the lockdown and OTT platforms. Chandan Roy Sanyal said that before the lockdown, he had a lot of work like Hawa Badle Hasu, Bhram, Kaali 2, and Aashram but due to the pandemic, work had been scarce.

Sanyal also added that this was because getting work in films was quite difficult and the pandemic added on to that. Regarding OTT platforms, the actor expressed his happiness and said that due to OTT platforms, people like him were able to procure good roles and that OTT platforms led to democratising on the monopoly of roles and had let many talented yet undiscovered artists shine.

The interview ended with Chandan Roy Sanyal describing if he felt like he had reached his full potential. The actor said that he did not feel that way. He explained that there was still a lot he had to do and many roles he had to complete to fully reach his potential. The actor mentioned he still had a long way to go.

Promo Pic Credit: Chandan Roy Sanyal's Instagram

