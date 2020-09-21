Chandan Roy Sanyal Visits Irrfan Khan's Tomb, Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Actor

Chandan Roy Sanyal recently took to social media to post a series of his visit to Irrfan Khan’s tomb. Chandan visited the grave at Versova Kabristan in Mumbai. Thereafter, he posted a heartfelt note to the late veteran actor. See the pictures below.

Chandan Roy Sanyal visits Irrfan Khan tomb

Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, due to complications of a colon infection. The late actor was suffering from neuroendocrine cancer for the past two years. Chandan recently took to social media to post a series of his visit to the graveyard at Versova in Mumbai.

The actor tweeted, “Was missing Irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today I went, there he was resting alone with no one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan”. He posted two series of pictures. One featured the entrance of the Kabristan and the second one showed the Irrfan’s tomb that was covered with greenery all over. Take a look at his tweet.

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ — Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

Chandan wasn’t the only one missing the late actor as several of his fans replied to the tweet. One replied, “We miss him badly. Jewel of a person. Bhagwan ache logon ko kyun jaldi bulate hai.” Take a look at the comments below.

Irrfan Khan and Chandan Roy’s work together

Irrfan and Chandan worked together in the film Jazbaa that was directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film was based on a Korean film titled Seven Days and featured the return of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the silver screen. According to a news portal, Chandan revealed that he was more excited than nervous to work with the late actor. As reported, he stated that while performing with such great actors, you tend to prepare more and rehearse more and that brings out the best of you as an actor.

Chandan Roy Sanyal's Instagram

Chandan Roy is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly. He keeps his fans and followers updated every single time. Chandan has recently been posting a lot about his web series called Aashram. Aashram is a crime drama series and features Bobby Deol. It was released on MX Player on 28 August 2020. Take a look at Chandan Roy’s Instagram handle.

