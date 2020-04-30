Chandani Chowk Residents Remember Meeting Rishi Kapoor During 'Rajma Chawal' Shoot

Fans of Indian cinema across the globe are mourning the death of Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor died at 67 in Mumbai after battling cancer for more than two years. Republic TV visited the location where his critically acclaimed film Rajma Chawal was filmed. Residents remembered the star with teary eyes and lovely memories.

Rajeev Sharma still remembers when he saw Rishi Kapoor for the first time in Delhi. It was like a "dream come true" as he never imagined watching his superstar in the area where he lives. In 2017, Kapoor filmed a large chunk of his film 'Rajma Chawal' in the Kinari Bazar area near Chandani Chowk.

I could not believe...

''He would shoot here everyday in this very street where you and I are talking. I live two streets away. When I first heard that Rishi Kapoor was shooting, I could not believe but when I reached the location and saw it myself, I was delighted. The most romantic hero was in our street, what more could we ask for?'', said Sharma.

He would always smile...

The shooting of the film continued for about a week in the area. During the time, the 'Bobby' actor would meet the local people and ask about their well being. Nitin Chaudhary recounts the experience of meeting the star.

''He would always smile. We never felt that he was a superstar. He would talk to the local people and ask about their life, health and other things. It was as if he has been living here and that is what makes one great. We love him and we will always miss him'', says Nitin.

We were really lucky...

Released in 2018, 'Rajma Chawal' was a comic-drama. The story revolves around a father and son in which the father tries to connect with his son using social media. Local residents of the Kinara Bazar explain why a building in their street has become special.

''We saw Rishi Kapoor coming out of the building. He comes out and runs towards his son. His son goes into that direction. If you watch the movie you would know the scene I am talking about. We were really lucky to see such a huge star in our area. He was about my age and I don't have words to describe how sad I am,'' said Girish Singh who lives in Kinara Bazar.

