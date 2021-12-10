'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Arjun Kapoor Lauds Ayushmann's Little Gem Of A Film; Pens Note

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has released in the theatres today, i.e. on December 10, and has been receiving a positive response from critics and audiences alike. Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and praised the movie, tagging Ayushmann and Vanni, Arjun called the movie a 'little gem'.

Arjun Kapoor praises Ayushmann Khurrana's movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a poster of the movie tagging the lead actors of Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui as he showered praises on the crew. Kapoor wrote, "What a fantastic little gem of a film this team has made...subtle sincere & sublime all together... the film nudges us out of our comfort zone instead of asking for attention and this is just down to the directors execution of the material. Vaani & Ayushman are terrific together playing off each other & making you root for them to be together. All the best guys I'm sure it's gonna be loved... @ayushmannk @gattukapoor @pragyakapoor @vaanikapoor @tseriesfilms."

Meanwhile, the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film explores a "progressive love story" between Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's character. In an interview with PTI, Khurrana said that he was thrilled that his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui would be released theatrically and equated the feeling with what he experienced during his big-screen debut in 2012.

He said, "This is very special for me because it's happening after two years. It feels like this is my first film, my first launch. I'm getting those butterflies. I'd like to thank Abhishek sir for his vision and Vaani Kapoor for being a revelation in the film. It's an extremely unique script that we have. I'd like to thank the audience for supporting the theatres." Vaani also spoke about her experience on shooting the movie and said, "I'm extremely happy and grateful that I got this film... We were all just like a mini family shooting the film in Chandigarh."

The Director of the movie Abhishek also revealed that the title of the film came from Ayushmann, who hails from Chandigarh. "He suggested it and then it kind of just stuck. It is the most appropriate title for the film," he added.

