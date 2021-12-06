Filmmakers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui have recently shared the film's new quirky song, Attraction. The quirky and groovy song comes four days ahead of the film's release and it can be seen raising the temperature as it features the lead actors' exciting romance. Crooned by Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song also features the voices of Mika Singh and Priya Saraiya. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and it also stars Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua, and Aarav Dua in supporting roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Attraction song released

The peppy track also showcases the lead actors' exciting romance where the duo can be seen getting intimate often. It also gives a sneak-peek into Ayushmann and Vaani sharing glances in the gym as Vaani does warm-up as she gears up for her Zumba classes and Ayushmann is trained by his trainer. The song's quirky lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya, while its music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song is released under the label of T-Series.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer

The trailer showcases Manu and Maanvi crossing paths in a gym, which has been rented out equally to them. Ayushmann Khurrana's romance awakens as he witnesses Vaani Kapoor's Zumba sessions. The tale takes a twisted turn when Maanvi is revealed to be a trans woman. Bankrolled by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, the film is set for a theatrical release on December 10, 2021.

The film's shooting majorly took place in Chandigarh in 2020, keeping in line with all the COVID-19 restrictions. The film's release was initially scheduled for July 9, 2021, however, due to a sudden spike in COVID cases which led to the second wave, the makers had to postpone its release. As the Maharashtra government gave permission to cinema halls to resume running films, filmmakers locked Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's release date. In the posters released by the filmmakers, the lead actors can be seen in a lip-locked pose.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ayushmann will also be seen in Doctor G and Anubhav Sinha's Anek. On the other hand, Vaani, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk