'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani's New Track 'Kalle Kalle' Out; WATCH

Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui have released the film's new track, Kalle Kalle, wherein the leading duo can be seen going through a rough patch in their relationship. The video is filled with teary-eyed glimpses, their heartbroken state and their inner emotional turmoil while navigating their relationship. It has been crooned by Sachin - Jigar, featuring Priya Saraiya.

The film's foot-tapping tracks like Tumbe Te Zumba as well as its title track have already become fan favourite's, and now, Kalle Kalle will be the latest chart breaking addition. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is a unique love story that challenges norms and brings social taboo topics to the forefront. Apart from the leading duo, it also stars Leena Sharma, Ssumier Pasricha, Col. Ravi Sharma, Anav Dua, and Aarav Dua in supporting roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 22, the Bell Bottom star shared a glimpse from the song, wherein the leading duo can be seen going through the trials and tribulations of their relationship. For the caption, he wrote, "Nothing hurts worse than a broken heart 💔#KalleKalle, song out now: link in bio #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, in cinemas on Dec 10." Take a look.

The song comes days after the film's fitness Track Tumbe Te Zumba was released, featuring Ayushmann and Vaani performing Zumba. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director uploaded the clip, wherein Khurrana can be seen in a pumped-up ponytail avatar, while Vaani Kapoor looks all ready in her gym wear to teach the dance form. For the caption, he wrote," “Jahan ‘Fitness’ wahan Manu aur Maanvi! #TumbeTeZumba song out now."

More about the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

The film's recently released trailer showcases the brewing romance and intriguing turn of events in gym trainer Manu and Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar's lives. It opens up with the duo crossing paths in a gym, which has been rented out equally to them, with Manu's romance awakening after he witnesses Kapoor's Zumba sessions. What leads to an intriguing turn of events is when Maanvi is revealed to be a trans woman.

The film's shooting commenced in Chandigarh last year, keeping in line with all the COVID-19 restrictions. The film's first look posters came out earlier this month, wherein Ayushmann and Vaani can be seen in a lip-locked pose. “Tis the season of sass, drama and AASHIQUI", Vaani wrote at that time.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYUSHMANNK)