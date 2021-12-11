Last Updated:

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Day 1 BO Collection: Ayushmann-Vaani's Film Gets A Slow Start

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' hit the screens on December 10, 2021. Here is how the film did on its first day at BO.

Aditi Rathi
After giving the audience some soulful stories with Rock On, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor returned with another romance drama, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, but this time with a much needed social message. The director brought Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor together for the first time as the lead star cast of the film.

As the movie's trailer gave an outline of what the audience can expect from the movie, its powerful songs and melodies created a buzz among viewers. The much-awaited film hit the silver screens on December 10 and received positive reviews from the netizens. here is how it performed on its first day in theatres.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for picking up some off-beat scripts to send out a social message with his films. From donating sperms to erectile dysfunction, the actor effectively burst several societal myths. With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Khurrana and Vaani chose to discuss the acceptance of transgenders in society. 

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection Day 1

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui performed fairly well at the box office. The film received a good response from Delhi, Delhi NCR region and Chandigarh on its first day. However, it saw a dull response from other metro cities. As per the analyst, the film needs to catch up in the rest of the metro cities on the weekend for a healthy opening. The film did a business of Rs 3.75 crores on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Twitter review

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reviews soon after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was released on silver screens. Netizens praised the film with words like 'unique,' 'enjoyable,' and 'combination of mass and class. Many also praised Abhishek Kapoor for bringing a 'coming of age drama,' as the movie's plot revolved around an LGBTQ+ theme. 

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's plot

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui saw Ayushmann Khurrana as Manu, a Chandigarh based bodybuilder. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor played the role of a trans woman named Maanvi, who worked as a Zumba instructor. Manu and Maanvi hook up and soon fall in love with each other. However, a revelation causes massive turmoil in their love story.

