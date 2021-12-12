'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Day 2 BO Collection: Ayushmann-Vaani Starrer Picks Up Speed

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead, was released on 10th December in theatres. While films releasing in theatres lately have been facing the heat of the long haul owing to the COVID pandemic, Abhishek Kapoor-directorial is no exception. The film performed averagely on Day 1 of its release and managed to only get Rs. 3.75 crore at the box office.

However, on its first weekend, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is going its way upwards as it has managed to earn around Rs. 4.87 crore on Day 2, as per film critic Taran Adarsh.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collections Day 2

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has jumped almost 30% on Saturday and now its total collections on Day 2 stands at Rs. 8.62 crore. Now the collections of Day 3, i.e, Sunday will decide the fate of the Ayushmann-Vaani starrer as the total weekend collection is crucial for any film releasing in theatres. Earlier, films like Tadap and Velle failed to impress the audience at large and performed satisfactorily at the box office, On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi crossed 200 crore and is still adding to its day-wise collections despite releasing on the OTT platform Netflix.

About Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a comedy-drama film starring Ayushmann in the role of a builder, while Vaani Kapoor plays tne role of a trans woman. This is a quite hatke role for the Shudh Desi Romance actor who has earlier played mostly bubbly and dazzling roles on screen. The film is directed by Kedarnath famed director Abhishek Kapoor which says a lot about all the expectations behind this film. The film is produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures. Apart from Ayushmann and Vaani, the film also stars Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav and others.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Twitter Review

The film got mixed reviews from the audience. While some called it the best performance by Vaani Kapoor and gave the film a thumbs up, others criticised it for failing to live up to their expectations.

Watched #ChandigarhKareAashiqui ..What a fabulous performance from @ayushmannk as he is always known for choosing out of the box topic..@Vaaniofficial you are so so preety and courageos and salute for choose such daring cherechter @TSeries First Day First Show rocks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tAVi7snXbB — gunjansurti (@gunjansurti) December 10, 2021