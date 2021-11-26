The makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are dropping one by one chartbuster ahead of the film's release. The makers recently unveiled the much-awaited party anthem Kheench Te Nach from the upcoming movie. It features Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor showing off their ace dancing skills while playing Holi. The tap beating song has left Ayushmann's friends and fans amazed as they are currently drooling over the star's moves.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana recently unveiled the upcoming romance drama's latest party anthem. The actor can be seen donning a sleeves denim shirt covered in colour. He has his hair tied in a pony for his iconic Punjabi look. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor sports a white coloured backless dress. Sharing a clip from the song, the Vicky Donor actor wrote, "Time to paint the town with the rainbow of love ‘cause Kheench Te Nach is out now." The dancing track is sung and composed by Sachin-Jigar, featuring Vishal Dadlani, Brijesh Shandliya and Shalmali Kholgade. Vayu served as the lyricist of this dance anthem. The makers have already released Kalle Kalle, Tumbe Te Zumba and a title track of the film.

Fans laud Ayushmann Khurrana for his dancing skills

Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely a complete package. He is known for his commendable acting and singing skills and has now proved he is a great dancer as well. The actor's Shubh Mangal Savdhan co-star Bhumi Pednekar was seemingly impressed by his dance moves. Reacting to the video, Bhumi wrote, "What a hottie you are @ayushmannk." The actor's fans also lauded him for his dancing moves in the song. An Instagram user wrote, "Soooohotttt CANT BELIEVE this avtaaaar … totally killing it….. u r…." while another one wrote, "Omggg ayushmannn dance."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to deliver another social message via Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film will see the romance between a gym enthusiast Punjabi guy and a trans woman. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, while Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor are bankrolling it. The film will hit the theatres on December 10, 2021. The actor will also be seen in the three more upcoming movies, including Doctor G, Anek and Action Hero.

