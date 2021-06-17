Chandrashekhar Vaidya's Last Rites Performed By Family And Friends; See Pics

Veteran actor and social activist, Chandrashekhar Vaidya passed away on June 16, at 7 am at the age of 98. The actor died of age-related ailments and his last rites took place at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai at 3 pm on June 16 and were attended by family and friends. Take a look at the pictures below.

A look at Chandrashekhar Vaidya's last rites

Pictures from Chandrashekhar Vaidya's last rites were shared by a paparazzi on Instagram where one can see the family and friends performing rituals. All followed precautionary measure of COVID-19 and wore masks, actor Sunil Pal was also in attendance. The paparazzi also shared a throwback picture in which Chandrashekhar can be seen posing with his family happily.

The caption of the post read, “His last rites were performed at Pawan Hans. Except actor #sunilpal and veteran photographer #BKTambe were the only ones we spotted due to the covid situation.” Fans dropped multiple condolences messages in the comments section. Have a look below.

The news of Chandrashekhar Vaidya's death was confirmed by CINTAA in the early hours of June 16. Sharing a picture of him, they wrote, “#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri #Chandrashekhar ji.” Check out the Tweet below.

A look at Chandrashekhar Vaidya's movies and more

Chandrashekhar Vaidya was a Bollywood actor and filmmaker best known for playing supporting characters in popular films and later for playing the character of Arya Sumant in the epic television series Ramayan. He appeared in 250 films, some of which include Gateway of India, Fashion, Barsaat Ki Raat, Baat Ek Raat Ki, Angulimaal, Rustom-E-Baghdad, King Kong, and Jahan Ara. He also produced, directed and acted as the lead hero in the hit musical film Cha Cha Cha.

At the age of 50, he decided to work as an assistant director and assisted in films such as Parichay, Koshish, Khushboo, Mausam, Achanak and more. He served as President of the Cine Artistes Association (CINTAA) from 1985 to 1996. He retired at the age of 78 and his final film was Khauff, directed by Sanjay Gupta. Chandrashekhar is the father of the producer Ashok Chandra Shekhar and maternal-grandfather of TV actor Shakti Arora.

