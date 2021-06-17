Chandrashekhar's Death: Grandson Shakti Arora Pens Note, Calls Him 'backbone Of Family'

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, who was known for his iconic roles in films like ha Cha Cha, and Surang, breathed his last on June 16. The 98-year-old actor passed away due to age-related ailments. Chandrashekhar breathed his last around 7 am at his residence, his son and producer Ashok Shekhar told PTI. The actor was popularly known for playing Arya Sumant in the TV show Ramayan. Mourning the great loss, Chandrashekhar’s grandson and actor Shakti Arora took to Instagram and penned his condolence.

Shakti Arora pens heartwarming condolence for grandfather Chandrashekhar

Shakti who has been a part of several television shows like Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishon Ka, and more, shared old memories with his grandfather and called his passing away as a ‘great irreparable loss.’ The actor confessed in his emotional note that his grandfather was the ‘backbone of the family.’ The actor expressed his pride in the fact that his grandfather ‘witnessed 4 generations during his lifetime.’ At last, he concluded the post while praying for his departed soul that it finds peace.



“My grandfather completed his journey of life yesterday. He was 98, missed by 2 years to complete a century. It's a great irreparable loss, he was the backbone of our family. Nevertheless, I am proud to say he has witnessed his 4 generations during his lifetime. All I pray to almighty that he gets eternal peace and happiness. "You will be truly missed nanaji. Love you always and forever,” wrote Shakti alongside the two pictures of the legendary actor. The first picture was with the actor while the other was from his initial career days in the entertainment industry.

The veteran actor’s last rites were held at Juhu’s Pawan Hans crematorium in the evening on June 16. Born in Hyderabad, Chandrashekhar started out as a junior artist in the film industry in the early 1950s, before bagging his first film in the leading role with V Shantaram’s Surang in 1954. He then went on to star star in movies including Kavi, Mastana, Basant Bahaar, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal, and Barsaat Ki Raat. In 1987, Chandrashekhar starred as Arya Sumant, King Dasharatha’s prime minister Ramayan directed by Ramanand Sagar.



IMAGE: SHAKTIARORA/Instagram/KOMALNAHTA/Twitter







