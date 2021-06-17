Chandrashekhar's Death: 'Ramayan' Co-star Arun Govil Mourns Loss, Says 'I Will Miss You'

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar who was well-known for portraying the role of Arya Sumant in the popular TV show Ramayan passed away on June 16. Chandrashekhar breathed his last around 7 am at his residence, his son and producer Ashok Shekhar told PTI. Even since the news of his demise surfaced on the Internet, several industry stalwarts were quick to offer their tribute to the late actor while offering their prayers to the family. Chandrashekhar’s Ramayan co-actor Arun Govil also offered his heartfelt condolence on Twitter.

Arun Govil pays tribute to late actor Chandrashekhar

Arun who played the role of Ram in the hit series, shared a picture of the late actor along with his reel character from the show while expressing his grief. Mourning the great loss, Arun wrote that Chandrashekar and his acting will ‘always be missed.’ “Shri Chandrashekhar Ji, who played the character of Mahamantri Sumantra in Ramayana, has passed away today. May they get peace and salvation, this is my prayer to Ram Ji. sir, I will miss you very much,” he tweeted.

Apart from Arun, Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman in Ramayan also paid tribute to the legendary actor on Twitter. Sharing his thoughts on the huge loss, Sunil wrote, “Our beloved actor from Ramayan who played the role of Arya Sumant, Chandra Shekhar is no longer among us. He was a great human, simple and jolly in nature. He was known for his down-to-earth nature. I pray that his soul rests in peace and may God give strength to his family to bear the loss.”

Ramayan ke Hamare Pyare Arya Sumant ji yane Ki Chandra Shekhar ji Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe bahut hi acche milansar Hasmukh simple down to earth vyaktitva Ke Malik the Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De aur Ghar Walon ko is Dukh ko sahne ki Shakti De🙏😥... pic.twitter.com/5jvkf4Mx5e — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) June 16, 2021

Chandrashekar has worked in over 250 films and TV in his vast career. He began his career as a junior artist in the film Bebas starring Bharat Bhushan and went on to play the lead roles in various films. His first film in the lead role was the 1953 film Surang which was produced by V. Shantaram. He also played a negative role in the film Basant Bahar. He went on to work in films like Aurat Teri Yehi Kahani, Kavi, Mastana, Baradari, Kali Topi Laal Rumaal, to name a few. He produced, directed, and also played the lead in the hit musical film of 1964 Cha Cha Cha. This movie marked veteran actor Helen's first lead role.

