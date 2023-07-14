Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher Wish Their Best To ISRO

Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to ISRO scientists. At 2:30 PM today (July 14), scientists will launch the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh wished the team of ISRO scientists good luck

3 things you need to know

This will mark India’s third lunar mission.

Scientists at ISRO have tentatively scheduled a soft landing on the lunar surface expected to take place by August 23-24.

The Chandrayaan-1 mission was announced in 2003 and launched in 2008.

Anupam Kher roots for ISRO

With just hours left to India’s third lunar mission, Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to send their best wishes to the team of scientists. Anupam Kher, who has always been vocal about his admiration for the nation’s achievement, tweeted a wish for ISRO. Sharing a photo of the Chandrayaan-3, he wrote “Jhanda ucha rahe humara. Jai Hind (sic).”

Akshay Kumar pulls out an old tweet

The Mission Mangal actor reposted the old tweet he shared during the launch of the second lunar mission. In the tweet he wrote, “Chandrayaan-2 will make way for Chandrayaan 3 soon. We will rise again (sic)." This morning, he reshared the old post and added, “The time has come to rise (sic)!” He wished ISRO good luck and assured them that "a billion hearts are praying for you".

Riteish Deshmukh and Suniel Shetty wish ISRO

Riteish Deshmukh and Suniel Shetty also wished for the moon mission to go smoothly. Suniel Shetty shared a photo of the launch base along with a small note. He sent "virtual cheers" for the mission and wrote, “May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical (sic)!”

Riteish also took to his Twitter account to share a picture of himself expressing his excitement over the launch. He also mentioned that he will pray for the mission’s success. He called the ISRO "nation pride".