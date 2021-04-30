Chandro Tomar's Demise: Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda And Other Celebs Mourn

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', breathed her last on April 30 after battling COVID-19. The 89-year-old who hailed from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 due to respiratory problems. After the tragic news broke, an array of Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and mourned her demise while offering prayers to the family to cope with the loss.

Bollywood stars offer condolence to Chandro Tomar

Actress Kangana Ranaut who was shocked after hearing the news took to Twitter and reshared a post by Indian golfer Arjun Bhati. Arjun expressed his grief on the sudden demise along with the accomplishments achieved by the shooter. Kangana replied to his post and wrote, “No please no.” Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and condoled the death of the veteran shooter and offered his ‘heartfelt condolences to the family. “Never met #ShooterDadi but could feel the warmth in her tweets whenever we interacted. Deeply saddened to learn of her passing, my heartfelt condolences to the family,” he tweeted.

Actor Randeep Hooda shared a throwback picture with Chandro Tomar while expressing his grief over the sudden demise. In his condolence post, the actor spoke about the new shooting range that was to be inaugurated in her village. “My grandmother Chandro is no more. I had to meet you in the village. The new shooting range was to be inaugurated in the village. Now it will be memories only. #ShooterDadi,” he wrote (translated from Hindi).

Actor Aftab Shivdasani shared a picture of Chandro Tomar on Twitter and wrote how she proved to be a source of inspiration for many. “Very sad news on the passing of the iconic Chandro Tomar Ji also known as shooter dadi. An inspiration to millions of people all over... RIP dadi, May God grant you peace and your family strength at this difficult time,” he wrote.

Apart from the stars mentioned above, actress Bhumi Pednekar who played the role of Chandro Tomar in the film Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu also expressed her grief and shock over the demise of the shooter. Pouring her tribute, she wrote, “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her Folded hands#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi.”

