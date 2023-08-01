Chandu Champion To Maidaan: 8 Upcoming Bollywood Sports Dramas

Quick links:
Several sports movies are set to hit screens in the coming years. This includes Chandu Champion, which is based on real life swimmer Murlikant Petkar.
Ajay Devgn's much anticipated Maidaan will star the actor as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who transformed the sport in India.
Ghoomer is the tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach.
Chakda 'Xpress is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics.
The untitled biopic of Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film is to go on floors at the end of this year.
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. They play characters named Mahendra & Mahima, in a story about the love for cricket. .
Harshvardhan Kapoor will be seen as Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra in his yet-to-be titled biopic.