"Change Your Vision": Ashnoor Kaur Hits Back At Troll Who Called 'Kya Karu' "vulgar Song"

Television star Ashnoor Kaur is popularly known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. She recently clapped back at a social media user who termed her music video of Kya Karu ‘vulgar’. The track, which released last year in October, showed the actor featuring alongside famous Punjabi singer Milind Gaba. During an 'Ask Me anything' session on Twitter, one of the users questioned the actor's choice of opting for a ‘vulgar’ song and doing bold scenes in it.

On reading the thoughts of the Twitter user Ashnoor expressed her displeasure and scorned the user for calling it ‘vulgar.’ While expressing his thoughts on the song, the Twitter user wrote, “Tumne kya Karu jaisa vulgar song kyu kia aur tumhe jarorat kya hai physical and kissing scene karne ki future me (Why did you do a vulgar song like Kya Karu? Why do you need to do intimate and kissing scenes in the future).. #AskAshnoor @ashnoorkaur03.”

Tumne kya karu jaisa vulgur song kyu kia aur tumhe jarorat kya hai physical and kissing scene karne ki future me ..😫#AskAshnoor @ashnoorkaur03 — Akashat (@Akashat09430544) June 22, 2021

Firstly, Kya Karu sir wasnt a vulgar song... And aapne kahan dekh liye vulgar scenes?! Is it the vulgarity of your vision and thought? If yes, then pls change it... Will be good for you... https://t.co/WVl5qNi2NK — Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur03) June 22, 2021

Giving a sharp reply, Ashnoor asked the user to change the ‘vulgarity in his vision’ and claimed that there were no ‘vulgar’ scenes in it. “Firstly, Kya Karu sir wasn't a vulgar song... And aapne kahan dekh liye vulgar scenes?! Is it the vulgarity of your vision and thought? If yes, then pls change it... Will be good for you…,” she wrote on Twitter.

Several fans came in support of the actor and her reply to the user. One of the users wrote, “Woah, that's a statement right there. Man, this girl is fire.” Another user came in support of the actress and wrote, “you always do best in every video, serial everything...!!” A third user appreciated the way she replied to the troll and wrote, “Ashy please ignore these kinds of toxic people They are only spreading negativity.” Another fan commented, “Well done @ashnoorkaur03 You always do best.”

Woah, that's a statement right there. Man this girl is fire🔥. I love her the way she is. — Biplav Gajurel (@biplav_gajurel) June 22, 2021

Thank you Ashnoor! 🤝❤ — 𝗦𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗹 𝗝𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 ™ (@SahilSingh_CR) June 22, 2021

You always do best — Deepanshi Gupta (@Deepans68314476) June 22, 2021

We all loveee you soo much ❤@ashnoorkaur03 #AskAshnoor — 𝙈𝙞𝙉𝙚𝙞𝙡 𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚 ❤ (@MiNeil_Forever) June 22, 2021

Apart from this, Ashnoor was also asked a dozen of questions about life, her upcoming projects and how is she doing away with all the negativity amid the pandemic. One of the fans asked her to say something to those who are feeling ‘distress’ amid the pandemic. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Ashnoor wrote, “Just keep your spirits high... Because all we have in control is our thoughts, and we should tryna keep them positive so that the same can be reflected on our mental health! Love to all the struggling souls out there in these tough times.”

Love to all the struggling souls out there in these tough times❣️ https://t.co/rwsQY440Jp — Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur03) June 22, 2021

IMAGE: ASHNOORKAUR/Instagram

