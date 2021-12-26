'Chaotic, Cheerful Christmas': Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Celebrate With Kids; See Pics

On December 25 and several actors from the industry took to social media and shared glimpses of how they celebrated Christmas Day with their families. Neha Dhupia also hopped onto the bandwagon and shared a collection of pictures with her husband, Angad Bedi and their two children. The family wore adorable colour-coordinated outfits and posed for some priceless family pictures as they gave fans a glimpse of their 'crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas'.

Neha Dhupia's Christmas celebration

The 39-year-old actor headed to social media and posted a number of pictures from her Christmas celebration with her family. The four of them were seen in red and white pyjamas, which had Christmas trees, gingerbread men and bells printed on them. Neha extended her wishes to her fans and followers as she wrote, "Welcome to our crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas 🎄… this is all that a girl could wish for and more … thank you Santa, those years of leaving cookies and milk out really worked 🎅❤️🧿 #merrychristmas from ours to yours … ❤️😍" Angad Bedi also shared some pictures through a video montage and played the hit number Jingle Bells Rock in the background. He wrote, "Merry Christmas saareyaan nu!!! Babaji sukh rakhe."

Several other actors including Vicky Kaushal shared glimpses into how they spent their day on December 25. The actor shared a picture of himself hugging his wife, Katrina Kaif with a Christmas tree in the background. He wrote, "Meri Christmas! 🎄❤️" and several fans and celebrities commented on his adorable post.

Priyanka Chopra was seen sitting on Nick Jonas' lap, as he planted a kiss on her cheek. The background behind the duo was beautifully decorated, and the Bollywood actor was seen with her dog in her arms. Nick uploaded the picture and wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours."

Ayushmann Khurrana and his family including his wife Tahira Kashyap and their kids opted for a retro-themed Christmas and shared glimpses from their day online. Khurrana was seen in a white t-shirt and statement jacket, while Tahira Kashyap wore a black shimmering off-shoulder outfit with a balloon sleeve.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia