Charu Asopa Looks Breathtaking In Red Saree As She Conducts Shravan Puja At Her Home

Television actor Charu Asopa has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately ever since the news of her separation from Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has come out. Amid all this, the actor took out time to conduct a sharavan puja at her home. She even shared several pictures from the puja. Take a look at them here.

Charu Asopa shares pictures from her puja

Charu Asopa took to social media on Tuesday to share several pictures from the sharavan puja conducted at her home in Mumbai. She donned a heavy work red saree with golden borders. She completed the look with a golden necklace and bangles. In one of the posts, Charu Asopa also shared glimpses of her Mehendi design.

Actor Charu Asopa went for a bold makeup look along with the saree. She went for winged eyeliner and blushed pink lipstick. Charu Asopa also had a beautiful mehndi design on her hands. The actor also captioned one of the posts as, “May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings on everyone on this auspicious day. Happy Sawan!”.

Take a look at Charu Asopa’s posts here:

As soon as Charu Asopa shared the pictures on social media, her fans flooded the comment section. Many praised her for her look and exclaimed that she looked beautiful. Take a look at some of the comments here:

(Image Source: Charu Asopa Instagram)

Charu Asopa gained popularity with the show, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo where she played a pivotal role. Since then, she has been a part of several hit shows including Baal Veer, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. Charu Asopa was last seen in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha last year.

There have been several rumours doing the rounds for a while that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have separated and are living in separate houses. In a recent interview with a news portal, Charu Asopa added that Rajeev Sen is the one who is being brainwashed. This comes after Rajeev Sen deleted Charu Asopa’s pictures from her profile. She also revealed that Rajeev Asopa moved out of their house a few days before their anniversary and is currently staying in Delhi. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019 in a lavish ceremony.

