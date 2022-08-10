Charu Asopa Reflects Thoughts On Troubled Marriage, Calls Out Rajeev For Double Standards

Actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s wedding has become a public spectacle. Amid the gossip mills running while talking about her relationship status, Asopa has been time and again clearing doubts all while revealing how she is dealing with the issue. During her recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Charu opened up about filing for divorce from Rajeev and dissolving her marriage.

For the uninitiated, Charu Asopa's husband Rajeev Sen is a Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother. The television star told the leading entertainment portal that she is all alone in these trying times and has a plethora of issues to sort out. Charu even confessed how she is quite hurt by the comments made by Rajeev Sen against her.

Charu Asopa stands firm on her decision to dissolve marriage with Rajeev Sen

For the unknown, the comments are about Asopa’s previous marriage which Rajeev claims that the actor hid from him. "Ever since he accused me of hiding about my first marriage, I am just getting a shock after another. I was taken aback when he said that I play the 'victim card' and now he's left me speechless after he posted my picture with him,” said Charu.

The actor even mentioned how Sen has been sharing pictures with her on one hand and on the other hand, and he has been blaming her for their split. “On one side, he is talking ill about me and on the other hand, he is posting pictures with me. So, I am unable to understand why he's doing all this. The perception has become such that when Rajeev posts a photo or says anything, we are back together and when he talks against me, we are on a break. That has become the mindset now. Nobody wants to know where I stand in all of this, what I want," said Charu.

Following this, Charu revealed how she is adamant about dissolving her marriage and ending it by filing for a divorce. The TV star who has decided to take the legal route told Pinkvilla that there are various issues in the last three years that have led her to go for divorce. Elucidating about the same, she said, “There are many issues and a lot has happened in these three years. Therefore, I have taken the decision of dissolving this marriage. I have filed for divorce, and have been sending legal notices. I just did not wake up one fine day and take the decision of getting separated. A lot of things kept piling up and that led to this decision. Many things have happened, and now, we have become fools outside where people say they keep playing breakup and patch up,” she concluded. Charu added that amid this chaos, she wants to give her daughter Ziana a happy home, with whom she shares with Rajeev.

IMAGE: Instagram/RajeevSen9