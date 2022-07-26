Popular actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen were recently in the news after they sparked divorce rumours online. However, neither party has openly spoken about the matter and has not officially announced their separation. The couple shares a daughter, Ziana together and Charu Asopa, who has an active YouTube account recently narrated her experience of having to rush the duo's daughter to the hospital at 2 AM on her own when she was ill.

Charu Asopa narrates experience of taking daughter to hospital

Charu Asopa took to her YouTube account and shared a video in which he apologised for not conducting a live session online, owing to her daughter's ill health. She revealed that Ziana had earlier been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease and she has been by her side at every moment. The little one has blisters on her hands and feet and also inside her mouth, because of which she was restless and continued to cry. Charu narrated how she 'gathered the courage' to take her daughter to the hospital on her own at 2.30 AM. The actor also gave new moms a message of hope as she appeared to get emotional and said, translated to English-

"A mother gets the strength to deal with anything when she sees her child in trouble. The first day she fell ill, I had no idea why she was crying. At around 2.30 AM, I rushed her to the hospital nearby. As I was alone with her, I wondered how I would do this, but I gathered the courage and Ziana and I left for the hospital. During this time, there was a moment I could not find my slipper, and I broke down. This was because I got scared for a moment, but then I told myself, 'No, you have to do this, It's about my child.'"

Watch the video here

Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen divorce

Charu Asopa has never directly spoken about her divorce from Sen and recently shared a video online, in which she addressed the 'questions and doubts' that her followers have. She mentioned that the decision she has taken is after a lot of thought and it is not one she made while in an 'emotional state'. She shared that she was not doing this for herself, but for the sake of her daughter.

