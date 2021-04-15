Charu Asopa Sen Performs Gangaur Pooja In Bikaner; Sports 'Tara Ri Chunri'

On the occasion of Gangaur Pooja, that is on Thursday, popular Indian TV actor Charu Asopa Sen took to her verified social media handle and shared a bunch of pictures to give a peek into the celebration. In the photos, the actor can be seen sporting a pink-colour traditional Rajasthani dress along with "Tara Ri Churni". She also wore a Kundan-Borla along with "maatha patti".

In the first photo post, Charu can be seen decorating the venue with flowers while the second picture post featured the idols of various Gods associated with the Rajasthani festival. Meanwhile, the third picture post gave a brief look at her outfit and makeup. On the other hand, in the fourth post, she can be seen enjoying the festivities of Gangaur with her friend. In a couple of posts, she added Bikaner as the location of the pictures.

Charu Asopa Sen celebrates Gangaur Puja

Interestingly, in the story session of her Instagram handle, the Mere Angne Mein actor shared the link of her YouTube channel, in which she has added a new video, titled Gangaur Ka Sinjhara. Explaining the rituals related to the festival, the actor gave a brief glimpse of the celebration in her 12-minute-27-seconds-long YouTube video. She introduced her younger sister, sister-in-law and mother. In the video, she requested her mother to explain the festivities of Gangaur in-depth for Charu's non-Rajasthani viewers.

As the video progressed, Charu along with her mother, sister, and sister-in-law, fed sweets to the "Gaur maa" and sang folk songs. Later, they performed ghoomar dance. After dancing for a while, they applied henna on each other's hands and feet. Before signing off from the video, Charu extended Gangaur wishes to her fans and viewers.

A peek into Charu Asopa's Instagram

