Chatrapathi Screening: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha Strike A Pose At Event

Quick links:
Bellamkonda appeared at the event in a white shiny white blazer which featured colourful graphics and wore a black t-shirt underneath. He paired it with black trousers and matching shoes.
Nushrratt wore a navy blue top with printed graphics and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Chatrapathi star Bellamkonda Sreenivas posed alongside co-star Nushrratt Bharrucha at the Chatrapathi film event.
3 Idiots star Sharman Joshi posed for the shutterbugs in a blue denim jacket, a pair of jeans and a black T-shirt.