Last Updated:

Chatrapathi Screening: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha Strike A Pose At Event

Several celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, and Sunny Singh attended the Chatrapathi event alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Bellamkonda Sreenivas
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bellamkonda appeared at the event in a white shiny white blazer which featured colourful graphics and wore a black t-shirt underneath. He paired it with black trousers and matching shoes.

Nushrratt Bharuccha
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt wore a navy blue top with printed graphics and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Chatrapathi star Bellamkonda Sreenivas posed alongside co-star Nushrratt Bharrucha at the Chatrapathi film event.

Anil Kapoor
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor attended the event in a black casual outfit.

VV Vinayak
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Chatrapathi director VV Vinayak also attended the screening.

Sharad Kelkar
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor and voice-over artist Sharad Kelkar also attended the event in a black outfit.

Rajat Bedi
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rajat Bedi wore a white shirt and a pair of jeans at the event.

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vatsal Sheth appeared at the event with his wife Ishita Dutta.

Sharman Joshi
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

3 Idiots star Sharman Joshi posed for the shutterbugs in a blue denim jacket, a pair of jeans and a black T-shirt.

Sunny Singh
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Adipurush star Sunny Singh arrived at the event in a casual outfit.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with first child: A look at couple's loved up photos

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with first child: A look at couple's loved up photos
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut: Fashionable looks from Cannes

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut: Fashionable looks from Cannes
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com