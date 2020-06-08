Ajay Devgn's Song From 'Son Of Sardaar' Was Shot In The Most Authentic Way; See Video

Ajay Devgn's 2012 hit movie Son of Sardaar featured a collection of fun as well as emotional songs in the movie's soundtrack. The movie featured actors like Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles as well. The action-comedy movie was directed by Ashwini Dhir.

The film Son of Sardaar was a remake of the Telugu film called Maryada Ramanna which was directed by the Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli. Son of Sardaar was released alongside Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan but still managed to do a decent business at the box office collecting a gross of gross ₹1.5 billion worldwide. Check out the "behind the scenes" video of one of the emotional songs from the movie Son of Sardaar.

The song Bichdann from Son of Sardaar is considered as one of the biggest love songs in 2012. The song was crooned in the mesmerising voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The music of the song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya while the lyrics are written by Sameer Anjaan.

During the making of the song, Ajay Devgn who is the actor and producer of the film mentioned that the song is made in quite a natural and smooth way where the emotions of the characters are being shown in an organic way. Director Ashwini Dhir mentioned that the song also had a Shayari said by Ajay Devgn, which made the song even more emotional and endearing. Take a look at the making of the song Bichdann.

Son of Sardaar was considered as a hilarious treat according to the audience as the film had several moments of witty dialogues and humour. The story of the film revolved around a man named Jaswinder who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land that his late father left but instead falls in love with a young woman. When he finds out that the family of his lady-love wants him dead because of some past enmities, then the twist in the movie starts.

Ajay Devgn's movies

Ajay Devgn would be next seen in the movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India portraying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. He will also play the role of a coach in the movie Maidaan, which is directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. Ajay would be seen making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi as DCP Bajirao Singham along with a supporting role in S.S.Rajamouli's RRR.

