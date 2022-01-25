Last Updated:

Check Out Dharmendra's Humble Reply To Netizen Who Wondered If Actor Had Gone 'mad'

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol recently took to his verified Twitter handle and responded to a user who wondered if the actor had gone crazy.

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol recently took to his verified Twitter handle and responded to a user who wondered if the actor had gone crazy. The Bollywood star took the conversation to a philosophical level as he replied to the netizen that it is indeed the craziness that has the potential to bring revolution in life.

Dharmendra has a humblest reply to a troll

Earlier, Dharmendra had posted a picture of the proposed granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. He tweeted on the late freedom fighter's birth anniversary, "I salute you Neeta ji ….Zindgi hai qom ki ….tu Qom par lutaye ja (This life belongs to the community and must be sacrificed for the sake of the community)." He also replied to his own tweet, "Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself."

A Twitter user wrote, "Aap pagal to nahi ho gye na? (Have you gone crazy)?" When another user asked the netizen to respect the iconic actor, Dharmendra was quick to respond to the user. The actor wrote, "Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (No problem, it is the craziness that brings a revolution in life)." The netizen even replied to the actor's comment, saying “Thik hai" (alright).

Dharmendra, who is an active social media user, often replies to his fans and followers' queries on Twitter. Earlier this month, he had responded to a fan who had commented on his habit of going to bed late at night. The fan wrote, "Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir (It is not good for health to stay up so late)." He was responding to a late-night post that the actor had shared back then. Dharmendra had written, "Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain. Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. (Sleep has its own ways and we need to bear with those. I will go to sleep now)."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the romantic flick.

