Check Out Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs' Gym Fits

Last Updated: 5th July, 2021 20:45 IST

Always on top of the gym-wear game, actress Malaika was sported in a black sports top with white sporty shorts. She opted for simple footwear for the gym-wear look.

Constantly stunning her fans with her trendy sports outfit, the actress opted for a simple white tee for her gym session. Matching it with neon green shorts, she also twinned her nails with the fit.

Giving major couple goals, Prince Narula was spotted with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary stepping out of the car in casual gym wear. Yuvika went with a tie-dye suit whereas Prince appeared in all black.

The charming actress Genelia Deshmukh sported a bright smile as she stepped out after a workout with her flaming red hairdo. Opting for a simple black tee, Genelia kept her gym look casual yet classic.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal is no stranger to trendy gym wear as he stepped out sporting a jumper jacket over an all-black attire. He completed the outfit with a pair of blue shoes.

Booo Sabki Phategi actress Shefali Jariwala opted for a neon orange tank top to pair with her black-neon orange yoga pants. The actress dressed comfortably with a pair of sunglasses and a mask.

