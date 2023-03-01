Cheeni Kum Child Actor Swini Khara Is Engaged; Check Out Her Engagement Photos

Swini Khara has recently announced her engagement with Urvish Desai. Khara’s engagement is making fans feel nostalgic, as they remember her as a child actor. Swini Khara appeared as the little girl, Sexy, and acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s character as his neighbour in Cheeni Kum.

Khara posted a few pictures from her engagement on her Instagram handle, where she is seen in an intricately embroidered gown. Urvish Desai opted for an all-black sherwani.

In the first picture, Swini and Urvish are looking at each other lovingly as they hold each other’s hands. In another, Urvish is seen going down on one knee as he is putting the ring on Swini’s finger. The couple appears to be enjoying the ceremony as they dance together.

Swini Khara made a reference to Taylor Swift’s lyrics and captioned the post, “I’d marry you with paper rings.”

Avika Gor reacted to the post and commented, “Congratulations.” While director Jyoti Kapur Das commented, “Omg wowwwww God bless!” Navika Kotia also gave her congratulations by taking to the comments of Khara’s post.

Check out Swini Khara's engagement pictures below:

Swini Khara's acting career

Notable TV roles from the star include Chaitali Thakkar in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Zindagi Khatti Meethi and Dill Mill Gayye. She was also featured in CID.

The actor is best remembered for her work in Cheeni Kum when it comes to films. She was also featured in films such as Hari Putter, Paathshaala, Siyaasat The Politics and Parineeta.