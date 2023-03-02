Cheeni Kum Fame Swini Khara Shares Love-filled Engagement Photos With Fiance

Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got engaged to Urvish Desai. On Thursday, she shared some unseen photos from the ring ceremony on social media. Her photos made fans nostalgic as they transported them back in time when she was child actress.

For her engagement, Swini sported an intricately embroidered lilac gown. She completed her look with a diamond neck-piece and earrings encrusted with green stones. On the other hand, Urvish wore a black ensemble consiting of a black badhgala, waist length kurta and pyjama. He complemented the bride-to-be perfectly.

In one the of the photos, the groom-to-be could be seen planting a kiss on Swini's cheek. In the second photo, they posed during the golden hour, with the sun setting in the backdrop. In the third photo, Urvish adorably gazed at his lady love while she made an entrance. In another photo, Swini could be seen sitting on her knees and proposing to her fiance. She put a ring on Urvish's finger. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Swini wrote, "Take a look at the photos from the engagement ceremony."

Swini Khara's work life

Swini Khara has played several roles in TV serials, including Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Zindagi Khatti Meethi and Dill Mill Gayye. She was also a part of some of the episodes of CID.

Talking about movies, she is best remembered for her work in Cheeni Kum. Other than that, she was a part of Hari Putter, Paathshaala, Siyaasat The Politics, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Parineeta.