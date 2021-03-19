'Chehre' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Much-awaited Mystery Thriller

A week after releasing the teaser of the highly-anticipated mystery thriller Chehre, the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film finally dropped its trailer on Saregama Music's YouTube channel yesterday, i.e. March 18, 2021. Ever since the upcoming film's teaser released, the film has been surrounded by a lot of buzz on social media. The cast of Chehre is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi alongside several actors in pivotal roles. Thus, ahead of its release on April 9, 2021, read to know about the Chehre movie cast to find out details about all the Chehre movie's characters.

Chehre Cast (Lead)

Amitabh Bachchan as Veer Sahay

The 'Big B of Bollywood', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Veer Sahay in Chehre. The legendary actor of the Hindi film industry will essay the role of a criminal lawyer in this mystery thriller. In the film, Amitabh as Veer will be seen at loggerheads with Karan Oberoi's character (played by Emraan Hashmi).

Emraan Hashmi as Karan Oberoi

Actor Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of Karan Oberoi in this Rumi Jaffery directorial. Emraan as Karan will be essaying the role of an advertising agency's chief in Chehre. From what is seen in Chehre's trailer, Diya Sahay (played by Krystle D'Souza) will play Karan's love interest in the film.

Krystle D'Souza as Diya Sahay

Popular television actor Krystle D'Souza will mark her debut in Bollywood with Chehre as Diya Sahay. Krystle as Diya will essay the role of Veer Sahay's daughter in this crime mystery thriller. She will also be seen romancing Emraan Hashmi as his girlfriend in this much-awaited film.

Annu Kapoor as Anand Mahant

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor will also be seen playing a lead role in Chehre as Anand Mahant. Annu as Anand will essay the role of Veer Sahay's ally in this Rumy Jafry directorial. After playing the role of Pathan in his last, i.e. Khuda Haafiz, Annu plays the role of a Sardar in this upcoming film.

Chehre Cast (Supporting)

Dhritiman Chatterjee as Rattan Shah

Siddhanth Kapoor as Dhananjay Louis

Raghubir Yadav as Veer's friend, Vikram Mehra

Watch the trailer of 'Chehre' on YouTube below: