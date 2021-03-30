'Chehre' Cast Members Emraan Hashmi, Krystle Ask Fans To Cover Their Chehre With Mask

Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre was slated to release worldwide in July 2020, but it was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers then finalised a date in April for the release. As the trailer of the movie recently released, some of the Chehre cast members made an important announcement about the release of their film. They even showed their concern about the escalating COVID-19 cases and even gave a piece of advice to the audience.

Chehre release date gets postponed for theatrical launch

Chehre cast member Emraan Hashmi recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this announcement for all his fans wherein it was mentioned that due to the rising COVID-19 cases and new guidelines for cinemas, they are unable to release their movie Chehre on April 9, 2021. The announcement stated that they have decided to postpone it until further notice. It further stated how they had received an overwhelming response to their trailer and mentioned how grateful they were for all the love and support. The announcement read that the makers had decided to bring Chehre to the audience theatrically when the environment was more conducive for the experience. In conclusion, it added how they will soon see their audience in cinemas until safe and healthy and urged fans to cover their "chehre" with a mask and not forget to use a sanitiser.

In the caption, the actor added on behalf of the entire Chehre cast how the well-being of their very own audience was of utmost importance to them. The caption mentioned that they were extremely humbled by the love and support that they had received so far. Emraan Hashmi then tagged all the cast members of the movie. Another actor from the cast, Krystle D’ Souza, also shared the same message through her Instagram handle in order to inform all her fans about the postponement of the release of the film.

Many fans who were awaiting the Chehre release reacted to this post and stated that it was a good decision. Many also shared their sadness by dropping in sad face emojis in the comments while others suggested that the makers release the film on an OTT platform. Some of them also mentioned how it was happening all over again as the release date has been postponed twice. Have a look at how the fans reacted to this announcement.

Image Source- Emraan Hashmi's Instagram, Krystle D' Souza's Instagram

